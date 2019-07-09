Downtown Youngstown sign company closing doors after more than 100 years

Sixty-six-year-old owner Bob Page says he's in a financial position to slow down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A sign company that has operated in Youngstown for over 100 years will be closing soon.

Trinkle Signs has been located along 5th Avenue in downtown Youngstown since the early 1980s. It moved from various other spots in the downtown area.

Sixty-six-year-old owner Bob Page says he’s in a financial position to slow down.

The Trinkle family started the business in 1905. Page’s father bought it in the 1960s, before Page took it over. He says it’s the only real job he’s ever had.

Inside the shop, you can see some of the work Trinkle Signs has done, like a sign advertising The Nutcracker, which will be donated to the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

“Did work for everybody you could think of from Strouss’ to Lustig’s to Higbee’s, McKelvey’s, King’s Jewelry. All the theaters, some of the banks, just everybody,” Page said.

Page says he’ll still do some part-time sign work out of his house.

There is no exact closing date, but Page thinks it may be around Aug. 31. The building has been sold, but Page did not say who bought it.