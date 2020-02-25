Downtown Youngstown road blocked for roof work

The block is closed to vehicles until around 3 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With work already underway on a number of busy streets in downtown Youngstown, there’s one more project that is happening Tuesday,

A one-block stretch of West Federal Street is blocked for another few hours Tuesday as roof work continues on top of 20 Federal Place.

A large crane is sitting in the middle of the street there.

The roof repairs started several weeks ago.

The area involved is between Central Square and Phelps Street.

While foot traffic to nearby shops and restaurants is open, the block is closed to vehicles until around 3 p.m.