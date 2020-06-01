Downtown Youngstown repairs minor damage left behind after Sunday protests

A broken window at the United Way building is being replaced after it was smashed Sunday afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – After a day of protests, downtown Youngstown is repairing minor damage left behind.

A broken window at the United Way building is being replaced after it was smashed on Sunday.

United Way released the following statement on the Facebook page about the incident:

“The United Way building on Watt Street received minor damage on Sunday during the protests held within our City of Youngstown. The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is thankful that no one was injured. We truly appreciate the Youngstown City leaders, community activists, and Youngstown Police Department who worked extremely hard throughout the day to allow those protesting racial injustice to have their voice, but ultimately keeping it peaceful and limiting the damage to a couple of broken windows at our building and Choffin Career and Technical Center. Your United Way remains committed to the city and the Mahoning Valley, and will continue to serve our neighbors in need to the best of our ability during these times. Thank you for your support and for helping us Live United United Way“

That vandalism is one of just two reports. The other was a broken window at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

These incidents happened during a second wave of protests in Youngstown.