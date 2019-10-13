Downtown Youngstown prepares for annual Peace Race

W. Federal Street will be closed between Belmont Avenue and S. Walnut Street until 1 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 45th annual Youngstown Peace Race is getting ready to start downtown Sunday morning.

There will be three different races held throughout the morning, including a 200-meter race for kids at 9 a.m., a two-mile walk/run at 9:30 a.m. and a 10-K race at 10 a.m.

The kids race and the two-mile race will start in the Federal Plaza.

The 10-K race will start at Kirkmere School, on the corner of Schenley Avenue and Kirk Road, and take a course through Mill Creek Park, finishing in the Federal Plaza.

