Downtown Youngstown music festival goes virtual this year

The in-person festival is canceled this year, but there will be an hour-long video presentation in its place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular music and arts festival in downtown Youngstown will be held virtually this year.

Federal Frenzy has been drawing thousands of guests downtown for food, drinks and music since 2015.

The in-person festival is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but YSU’s Penguin Productions is bringing an hour-long video presentation in its place.

Frenzy Vision, starting at 7 p.m. on April 24, will feature performances by Red Wanting Blue, The Labra Brothers, Fifth & Aurora, Delinquency Jones, The Vindys, Jd Eicher, Spirit of the Bear and Julia Cooper.

They will also highlight local artists and businesses in between performances.

“I’m very grateful that we have the opportunity to keep the spirit of FEDERAL FRENZY alive during these trying times,” said Georganna Norris, YSU graduate assistant and marketing lead for the event. “Our whole team has worked so hard to develop a positive experience and something for the whole community to look forward to.”

The event will be hosted on Penguin Productions’ Facebook page.

Throughout the week leading up to the event, Penguin Productions will be promoting artists, venues, restaurants and YSU student organizations on social media.