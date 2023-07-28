YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Downtown Youngstown is busy with construction and people ahead of the Kid Rock Concert, and businesses are excited about the extra activity.

Despite the construction, downtown restaurants on Federal Street are excited about the extra business some 20,000 concertgoers will bring in Saturday night.

The Federal is prepared for a big rush before and after the concert. They know construction brings some frustration, especially with parking, but they still want to people to know they’re open and ready for business.

“We are hoping that everyone comes and supports us all summer long and into the fall. Not just with live events going on, but also in the other times, too,” said Sophia Lacivta, co-owner.

Doors to the concert open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and begins at 7 p.m.