Downtown Youngstown business owners excited for amphitheater’s opening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The countdown is on. We're a day away from the opening of the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. The impact this venue could have on the city has downtown buzzing with excitement.

Several businesses on Federal Street said the amphitheater is something they've been looking forward to for months.

"We're looking forward to new customers coming downtown that really haven't been downtown yet to see the growth and all of the things that the businesses and amphitheater are doing together," said Sophia Martini, manager at The Federal.

"It attracts more people to the area. Let the out-of-towners come in. They come and see what's going on," said Ed Moses, co-owner of V2. "I had a guy from Pittsburgh here a couple weeks ago. He was impressed with downtown Youngstown and what was going on."

Bistro 1907 expects business to ramp up. Owner Mark Canzonetta is even using the opening of the new outdoor entertainment space as

an opportunity to bring attention to a new food spot.

"We're going to be rolling it out this weekend at the amphitheater," he said. "It's going to be called Wahaka. It's our Mexican concept and we're going to be doing Wahaka taco truck over at the amphitheater this weekend."

Canzonetta said with so many new additions to the city, people don't have to go far to find entertainment.

"Now we have a lot of restaurants, exciting clubs, we're going to have the amphitheater and Covelli for entertainment, we have DeYor for theater. Just so much great stuff going on. Now for families, they don't have to drive all the way to Pittsburgh. They don't have to drive all the way to Cleveland. So great stuff for us here."

The Youngstown Amphitheatre will host "First Look Friday" on June 14. It's a free concert so the community can come and check out the space for the first time. There will be performances by local and regional artists, including The Sensations, GEO C and The Storm.

On Saturday, Michael Stanley and the Resonators & Donnie Iris and the Cruisers will be performing at the amphitheater. You can buy tickets at Livenation.com and Ticketmaster.com.