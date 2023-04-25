YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big update to report on a Downtown Youngstown street that’s been closed for quite some time.

According to Chuck Shasho, deputy director of public works, pavement is expected in the first couple weeks of May on West Commerce Street.

The street is home to the Erie Terminal Place apartments, The Social Bar and Lounge and the former Kitchen Post restaurant. It’sone of many that is closed off.

Business owners have expressed their frustrations with us over the past year. However, Shasho says that the project is doing well.

“Some crosswalk installations, which result in more closures because they can’t keep the roads open while they pour these crosswalks and then once that’s all complete, we’ll pur the finish coat of asphalt,” Shasho said.

Shasho did not give a clear date on when the project will be completed.