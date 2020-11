All the money for Light Up The Square is donated by businesses, individuals and organizations

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thanksgiving has traditionally been the kick-off to the Christmas season, and Wednesday night, downtown Warren is looking festive.

Courthouse Square in downtown Warren is now lit up with Christmas lights.

Trumbull 100 provides and installs the wreaths and garlands on the lamp posts.

All the money for Light Up The Square is donated by businesses, individuals and organizations.