Downtown Salem businesses frustrated by closed roads due to unstable building

For nearly a month, EuroGyro has been closed until its owner can fix its structural issues

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been almost a month since Salem had to close EuroGyro due to the building’s instability. Since then, a major intersection was closed and businesses are feeling it.

EuroGyro has been sitting vacant because the building has some structural issues.

Two nearby roads are partially closed because of it but owner George Istocki said he’s got a construction crew ready to go.

“I have put a lot of money into it and I feel that if I put a little more money, fix it right, then we’ll have something there.”

Istocki said the restabilizing portion of the job is scheduled to be finished in about two weeks.

He said business was going so well, it was an easy decision to put money back in, even after Fire Chief Scott Mason told him he had to temporarily close.

“I got so much money into this place after we opened, I was like, ‘Wow,'” Istocki said. “Someday I will get my money back and I’ll tell you, even when he told me that, I was like, ‘I’ve got to keep going here.'”

Many other downtown businesses are also frustrated because the EuroGyro building has forced roads to be blocked off.

“It’s been a little bit testing, I guess,” said Jill Harmon, who owns Instacopy on N. Ellsworth Avenue.

Her business sits on a portion of road recently blocked off. She said her customers have a lot of emotions with everything going on.

“They seem to be able to find us OK but I’ve just heard the comments, like, they’re worried.”

Harmon said they’re worried about the stability of the EuroGyro building.

Tom Rutzky, the owner of Salem Fitness Club, said he’s worried about losing customers.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a coffee shop, or a print shop, or a restaurant or a health club like us. It absolutely impacts us, your sales.”

Rutzky said blocking traffic on State Street could turn a prime location into a struggling one.

“In downtown Salem, there’s just so much visibility between car traffic and foot traffic, that it’s free advertising.”

Istocki hopes to reopen EuroGyro within the next couple of weeks.