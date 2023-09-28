CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Cortland has announced the official launch of its grant program aimed at enhancing the beauty of the community.

The Facade Grant Program, which is administered by the Marketing & Business Growth Committee of City Council, offers financial assistance to property owners and businesses within the city limits, encouraging them to restore and enhance the facades of their buildings.

The program seeks to stimulate investment in the Cortland community, ultimately boosting property values and local commerce.

Key program highlights include:

up to $2,500 to cover eligible facade improvement costs.

exterior painting, signage, window replacement, awnings, and more.

exterior painting, signage, window replacement, awnings, and more. Application Process: Interested applicants can find program details and application forms at www.cityofcortland.org or by contacting City Hall.

Mayor Petrosky shared excitement about the program.

“The Facade Grant Program is a remarkable opportunity for our community to come together and breathe new life into our city. We encourage all eligible property owners and businesses to take advantage of this initiative and help us make Cortland even more beautiful and inviting.”

For more information, please contact the office of Mayor Petrosky at (330) 637-4003 or

mayor@cityofcortland.org