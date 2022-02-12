YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A lounge in downtown Youngstown is no longer standing Saturday morning.

Heavy flames tore through the SoSo Lounge on North Avenue.

WKBN

The fire broke out around 1 a.m.

Crews were on scene until about 6:30 a.m.

At first, there was just a lot of smoke then the flames shot through the roof.

Since no one was inside, crews let it burn.

Firefighters said they couldn’t get access to the second story. They said the owners had taken out the second story a long time ago.

Firefighters on scene had trouble containing the fire and smoke to just the lounge.

A fire investigator was on scene earlier in the morning.

No cause has been determined.