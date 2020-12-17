Downtown East Liverpool residents again temporarily struggle with no running water

From about 1 a.m. until noon Thursday, the people who live there said they had no running water

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – More water problems in East Liverpool occurred on Thursday following our second snowstorm of the season.

People living in the downtown area who were affected before reached out to us again about the issues.

The water is back on along Market Street, but from about 1 a.m. until noon Thursday, the people who live there said they had no running water.

This is the third time in two weeks the water has been shut off, whether from a water line break or a scheduled shutoff to fix the lines to prevent further problems.

“We’ve had at least six water shutoffs, if not more. Some being an hour, some being up to anywhere from 12 to 24 hours,” said resident Brenda Smith.

A few residents we talked to were frustrated. Smith said she has even considered moving because of it.

“But it would be a very big inconvenience especially during the wintertime,” Smith said. “To find another place in the area would be difficult.”

Other residents though were stocked up on bottled water and said when winter comes, it’s something they just expect might happen.

“I just think it happens every winter, pipes freeze up and you lose your water. It’s happened everywhere I’ve lived at so I don’t even pay attention to it,” resident Allen Harris.

It’s not just residents affected though, it’s also businesses. A sign on the L&B Donut Shop said “closed due to no water.”

A coffee shop down the road wasn’t affected on Thursday, but over the last few weeks had dealt with early closures and slow business because of it.

“We had boil orders for like two weeks so we couldn’t turn on ice makers. So we had a decrease in sales from unable to make certain coffee drinks,” said Erica Urich, an employee at Steelnative Coffee.

And new businesses trying to open have had to delay work.

“I have to turn employees and contractors to go home because they don’t have water to mix mortar and things like that or do cleaning,” said Randy Schneider, owner of Renovatio’s Taproom and Restaurant.

We did see water crews working Thursday afternoon around the time the water was turned back on. They’ve been working since last week to repair the valves downtown to prevent any more water breaks.

We also reached out to the mayor’s office to see if there would be any more scheduled shutoffs and how long the work on the valves would take, but we haven’t heard back yet.