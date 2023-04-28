YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – For eight years, the SOAP Gallery has been selling art and holding events in its downtown Youngstown studio.

The community art gallery South Champion Street is closing for good, and it’s going out with a party featuring singers Jann Klose and JD Eicher. Art will also be up for sale. The music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $20.

Co-owner Stephen Poullas said a new owner bought the building.

“We don’t see eye to eye on how the building should be run, so we decided it was time to close the chapter and see what’s in the rest of the book,” he said. “Very sad to go. It’s bittersweet. Nice to take a break. We’ve been running like crazy for eight years. It’ll be nice to take a breather.”

Poullas said they may open in another spot if they can find the right place. He said the gallery is an important part of the art community but says other organizations are doing a great job at keeping it vibrant.

“We’re just one small part of it. There are a lot of other arts organizations. SMARTS is across the street, and they’ve been a great neighbor. There’s plenty in the tri-county area,” Poullas said.