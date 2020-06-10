Downsized Canfield Fair planned with no main act at grandstand

George Roman, director of grandstand entertainment and concessions, said it just wouldn’t be cost-effective to bring big acts

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Fair Board met Tuesday night and revealed what this year’s fair will look like.

First, it will be smaller and no major act will be booked for the main stage.

George Roman, director of grandstand entertainment and concessions, said it just wouldn’t be cost-effective to bring in the kind of big acts they have become accustomed to since they would lose over half of seating capacity with the health guidelines.

“To keep the caliber of acts, that’s out of the question right now. We can’t sell tickets at $300 a piece,” Roman said.

Many fair activities will be scaled down, including how many animals will be part of judging and some exhibits.

Roman said the tractor pulls are out, but they are still trying to make the Demolition Derby happen.

While many other fairs and festivals have already canceled for the summer, Roman said he believes the Canfield Fair won’t have any problem following state guidelines for gatherings. The multiple acres the fair encompasses allows for social distancing.

Vendors are eager to come out this year for the fair. Roman said they’ve had very few cancellations and many are looking to recoup losses from canceled events.

Along with some crowd control measures, CDC health and safety guidelines will be in place. That means social distancing, plenty of hand sanitizer and face masks.