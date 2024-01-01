POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Poland firefighters started the new year off with a bang when they responded to a call for downed wires that briefly closed a portion of state Route 170 Monday morning.
Photos posted to the Poland Fire District’s Facebook page showed sparks from the wires and damaged sections of sidewalk.
The fire department’s response was a quick one, with the call coming in for the fallen wires just down the street from Station 92.
Firefighters are using it as a reminder to stay away from downed utility lines.
“With downed powerlines, you have a risk of brush fire. If you get too close to it, you have the risk of electrocution,” said Ian Harker, Poland firefighter and EMT. “Unfortunately it could lead to a death if you get too close to a downed power line and touch an object that the power line is on.”
Firefighters say even if a line isn’t sparking or humming, it may still be live. If you see a downed line, it’s best to stay at least 30 feet away and report it immediately.