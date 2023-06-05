CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Downed wires are causing a major traffic backup and hundreds of outages on multiple roads Monday morning.

According to Canfield Police, the wires came down around 4:30 a.m. on Route 224 near the Turnpike. Traffic was backed up in the area but is now moving slowly.

According to First Energy, 141 customers are without power due to the issue. Earlier in the morning, that number was at 600.

Ohio Edison is on scene now. No word yet on how quickly the issue will be fixed or how the wires came down.