LIBERTY, Ohio (WBKN) – A massive tree that was blocking a major street in Liberty Township is now cleaned up.

Crews could be found on East Montrose Street clearing the heavily traveled road on Monday.

The tree fell during a severe storm on March 25. Wires came down as well.

Wires can still be seen dangling from trees and on the ground.

According to the tree removal company, the township paid for the cleanup.