BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Downed power lines and poles temporarily closed a portion of State Route 164 Thursday morning.

Crews said that the area between State Route 165 and State Route 14 in Beaver Township was closed shortly before 6:30 a.m. The area is back open.

Crews did not give information as to what happened.

Over 60 people are without power in Mahoning County, according to First Energy. Power is expected to be back on at 9:30 a.m.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.