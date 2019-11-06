Doug Franklin reelected as Warren mayor

Mayor Doug Franklin was challenged by Randy Law, the former Republican Party chairman

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Voters in Warren have reelected Doug Franklin as their mayor, according to unofficial results.

Franklin got about 67% of the votes.

“Your work is never done as mayor, but there are some initiatives that we started that I really want to finish, and that’s why this election was so important to me,” he said.

He was first elected as mayor in May 2011.

Franklin said he is proud of his accomplishments over the years, saying his administration has invested in neighborhoods and the local business community.

He touted bringing in new business, increasing safety forces and paving more roads.

Franklin’s challenger, Randy Law, was removed from the ballot but recertified after a court ruling.