Double homicide in Youngstown’s south side

Both victims were taken to St. Elizabeth's where they later died

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — There is a shooting investigation in Youngstown’s south side.

The incident took place on the 500 block of Judson Ave. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say one black male and one black female were found with gun shot wounds around 12:30 p.m.

Both victims were taken to St. Elizabeth’s where they later died.

The incident is believed to have been a domestic dispute, but does not appear to be a murder suicide. Police are still investigating.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time, but have strong leads to a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for updates.