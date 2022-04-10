BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Double Bogey’s in Boardman celebrated its grand opening on Sunday.

Owner Jonah Karzmer is an avid golfer and former professional player. He said the opening is three years in the making.

Former professional golfer and 2003 British Open winner Ben Curtis was at the grand opening with his Claret Jug.

“Knew that we needed an indoor home for valley golf. We’re a golf-rich community, ton of outdoor courses but we didn’t really have anything indoors,” Karzmer said.

“As everybody knows the winters are tough so now there’s an opportunity for people to come out but keep playing year round,” Curtis said.

Curtis has a golf school that opened its second location inside Double Bogey’s, where he teaches mostly young people who are aspiring professional golfers.