BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple doors and a window were shattered during a break-in to a local golf course overnight Friday, according to a police report.

Beaver Police were called to Reserve Run Golf Course just before 11:45 p.m. as an employee was watching a suspect break into the business on a security camera, according to a police report.

Beaver PD requested units from Boardman, Springfield and Poland police departments all assisted in setting a perimeter around the golf course and began searching the land with the help of some canine officers.

During the search for the suspect, officers found a smashed glass door at the Pro Shop, reports say.

The officers then found suspect Brandon Welz exiting the building with a safe. When the officers told Welz to stop, he threw the safe and ran, according to the report.

Police were able to grab and arrest the suspect. They found a pry bar, wire snips, gloves, a ski mask, a headlamp, and a cell phone all on Welz, according to the report.

Police found no other suspects on the golf course.

On further inspection, police found three different sections of glass broken out in the Pro Shop, including the door in the front, a window, and another door on the west side of the building.

Police also found another suspect, Shawnda Atkins, at a nearby gas station. Police seized several suspected criminal tools and a suspected crack pipe on her. Adkins received a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia. More charges may be pending though, reports say.

Welz was booked on charges of safecracking, breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, and resisting arrest. He is due in court on Tuesday.