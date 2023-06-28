YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday’s poor air quality did not keep Doobie Brothers fans away from the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

When First News got there, people were still lined up outside waiting to get in. Doors opened at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. showtime, which the amphitheater announced had been pushed back.

One man said he’s been waiting years to see this act. Despite his concerns about the air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke, David Tacsik said he didn’t want to miss the show.

Tacsik: “I work outside. I’m just trying to keep my exposure to a minimum.”

First News reporter Desirae Gostlin: “It was worth it to come out here?”

Tacsik: “Oh, hell yeah.”

The show was part of the Doobie Brothers’ 50th anniversary concert series.