POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A donut shop in Poland is getting bigger.

OH Donut opened in September 2022. At the time, they only had seating for four people. This week, they added some room.

The company decided to expand to the space next to the shop. It will now have seating for more than 15 people and a trendy room to take selfies in.

The goal of OH Donut is to be a big part of the Poland Community.

“Our goal in this space is to be a safe space for kids, adults, families and groups — just like book clubs,” said Morgen Chretein, co-founder. “Any time you want to gather, we want to be that space for you to offer you a sweet treat, some lunch or a coffee.”

OH Donut gave away 50 free donuts Tuesday in celebration.