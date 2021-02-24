Don’t put off medical care due to pandemic fears, doctors say

Doctors say health and medical facilities are taking extra precautions to keep patients safe from COVID-19

(WYTV) – Some people have put off medical care due to fears of contracting COVID-19, but doctors say don’t let the pandemic stop you from making health a priority, especially when it comes to routine checkups and screenings.

Dr. Neha Vyas of the Cleveland Clinic says the benefits of checkups and screenings often outweigh any potential risk of contracting coronavirus while receiving medical care.

Routine exams can help you spot and stay on top of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease.

A visit with your doctor also provides an opportunity to ask about things that may be bothering you.

“If you postpone your routine screenings, it can lead to poorer health outcomes. We want to make sure we prevent certain cancers and certain diseases, and in order to do so, we need our patients to come in and also to get their cancer screenings and their vaccines as well,” Vyas said.

Vyas says routine checkups are important for young adults, too.

Even though they may be generally healthy, it’s good to establish a relationship with a physician so if something pops up, they know your health history.