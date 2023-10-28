YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There are plenty of spooks that can pop up during Halloween, but don’t let it haunt your night.

Sheriff Jerry Greene from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office says parents should, if possible, tag along trick or treating.

“Kids want to have fun and go out and have a good time, but we also want them to come home safe,” Greene said.

Some older kids may be ready to go out on their own.

“You’re going to have kids that still trick or treat that are a little older. It’s not cool or they don’t want to go with parental supervision. So, I would basically recommend going in groups,” Greene said.

He recommends kids stick to neighborhoods they know and trust.

“If there’s somebody that you maybe think they’re kind of a creep, or you’re not comfortable with, then chances are they might be. And just avoid going to those types of areas,” Greene said.

Parents should check their children’s candy before they spend all night “goblin” it up.

“It’s very important for parents to inspect the candy, make sure it’s professionally wrapped,” Greene said.

Lastly, he reminds kids to trust their gut. If they feel like they may be in a dangerous or unsafe situation, they should either call a trusted adult or the police.