SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — TikTok has become a big influence in the social media realm with many popular trends getting started on that platform. First News spoke with a local doctor about a recent trend that could lead to unhealthy eating habits.

A trend known as “girl dinner” has been gaining momentum on TikTok. It started with one video that Dr. Mike Sevilla of the Family Practice Center of Salem suggests is tongue-in-cheek.

“Just having a bunch of sugar-filled treats is my ‘girl dinner’ or my dinner,” Sevilla said. “I’ve seen some TikTok videos of having a pop or something like that, and that’s my dinner.”

Sevilla says with trends like this, it’s typically not here to stay. But he does share concern when it comes to a younger audience.

“And some of them spend 2, 3, 4, 5 hours on social media, especially TikTok, and they have very malleable minds, very impressionable minds,” Sevilla said.

The worry is it could lead to more unhealthy eating on a more consistent basis with a younger crowd.

“Some negative images or negative discussions about eating,” Sevilla said.

Doctor Sevilla suggests keeping an eye on what your kids are doing on social media, noticing if they are following trends and having an open conversation with your child.

“Parents have to be really aware, especially if they choose to give their kids a cell phone, that there could be some complications with that and they really have to manage that,” Sevilla said.

He said this may be a fun little trend but urges you not to make the “girl dinner” your everyday dinner.

“When it comes to healthy eating, we can all have more vegetables in our diet,” Sevilla said. “We should look for those healthy proteins and those healthy carbs.”