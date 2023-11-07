YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As cold weather approaches, people and animals are looking to cozy up anywhere warm. For some animals, that means under the hood of your car.

Joshua Saner owner of Saner Wildlife Solutions, said he was called to a client’s house for a car that wouldn’t start.

“She was trying to get a company to come and tow the vehicle. They opened the hood and noticed fur in there. They guessed it was a raccoon,” Saner said.

He said with the cold weather coming, wildlife hiding under the hood of cars is a problem he will deal with more often. He encourages you to keep your car in the garage, but if you don’t have one, there are still things you can do.

“Go ahead and give the hood a couple of taps to make sure they’re not hearing any noises. It gives the opportunity for the animal to go ahead and run off,” Saner said.

Saner says lots of small animals like raccoons, possums and squirrels will seek shelter not only under your car but in your attic or garage, too.

“If you have a piece of soffit missing or any roof damage, get it repaired immediately by a professional, and like I said, make sure your garage doors are down,” Saner said.

He also says to make sure any nesting material, like blankets, paper or leaves, is cleaned up, If you do have a wild animal get into your home or car, do not try to remove it yourself. Call a professional.

“Do not attempt to handle wildlife without the proper gear,” Saner said.