YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — July 17 is National Tattoo Day, and Mahoning County Public Health is hosting a virtual safety course to mark the day.

MCPH is hosting a virtual tattoo and boy piercing safety class for operators on Monday, covering the importance of getting body modifications in a safe manner and with licensed shops.

The organization says people should never have any type of body modification done at unlicensed shops or by unlicensed artists.

Tattoos and piercings must be done in a sterile environment, or the following could occur:

Contraction of infectious disease, such as Hepatitis C, Strep or HIV

Allergic reactions

Scaring

MRI complications

Permanent cosmetics including permanent makeup, microdermapigmentation, micropigment implantation, dermagraphics, or microblading all have the same meaning as tattoo and therefore also should be performed by a licensed professional.

In the State of Ohio, no minor under the age of 18 is allowed to get a tattoo or piercing without parent or guardian permission. Minors wishing to get body modifications in the state must have a parent or guardian with them at the time the modification is performed or the parent/guardian must sign a document provided by the business detailing the manner, methods and aftercare of the procedure.

A complete list of establishment regulations can be found here. Violators of these regulations are considered guilty of misdemeanors.

It’s important to pick a tattoo parlor with care so you don’t end up with “regerts.”