Don’t forget to renew your dog licenses to avoid fees and penalties

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham is partnering with county dog warden Dianne Fry, announcing 2021 dog licenses can be renewed through February 28, 2021.

Dog license season is December 1 through February 28. Licenses can be renewed during this time each year.

Licenses renewed during this time are $20.

If you wait until after the February 28 deadline, it’ll cost you double — $40 — because there is a $20 penalty fee per license.

Current dog owners will receive a renewal dog license application in the mail in December, however, it is the dog owner’s responsibility to buy a license each year even if they have not received a renewal notice.

Dogs acquired after February 28 must be licensed immediately to avoid penalties.

Three-year dog licenses are also available for $60 and you can buy a lifetime license for $200.

Due to current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, the auditor and dog warden are strongly encouraging dog owners to renew their licenses online or through the mail.

A fee of 2.4% of the transaction ($1.49 minimum) is charged when buying your license online.

If a dog owner must renew their dog licenses in person, they should call ahead of time to make sure that location is open for face-to-face business.

To make all dogs are registered, the dog warden’s office will be canvassing neighborhoods throughout the county beginning April 15, 2021.

“Be sure to register your dog by February 28, 2021 to avoid a penalty, and to assist us in their safe return if your dog becomes lost. Also, please have your license information and proof of a current rabies vaccination readily available if we come to your home,” Fry said.

If a resident receives a notice for a dog that has passed away or they no longer own, they should notify the auditor’s office through its website or by phone.

Meacham and Fry encourage anyone with questions or concerns to call 330-740-2205.