‘Don’t crowd the plow:’ Safety tips for driving near snowplows

(WKBN) – Workers with the Ohio Department of Transportation say they have 45 plows out in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

We’re told that as long as the ground temperature is about 20 degrees, they will continue to salt and spray roads with brine.

In some places, snow has been falling faster than 1 inch per hour, so plows aren’t able to keep up with that rate.

Those plows will be staying out throughout the duration of the storm, which means drivers need to give them plenty of room to work.

“I spent a majority of the day today with one of our plow drivers out in Summit County… The biggest thing he kept saying is, ‘Don’t crowd the plow. Please give me plenty of room to work.’ He kept reiterating that it makes his job so much easier,” said Ray Marsch, an ODOT spokesperson.

We’re also told you want to stay about two to three car lengths behind a plow.

Passing plows is also not advisable, especially if they are plowing side by side of each other.

If you get stuck behind a plow, that lane probably has the best traction to keep your car on the road.

Marsch says their routes take only about 45 minutes to complete.