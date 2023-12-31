YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – However you celebrate the new year, local police are asking you to avoid doing so with firearms.

Youngstown police say every year, people nationwide are killed accidentally from celebratory gunfire and they often see people shooting into the air or the ground.

Both options have disastrous effects – and police say it’s best to put the guns down.

“A bullet falling from the sky is even more deadly – potentially – than a bullet being shot straight because of the extra velocity coming down,” Youngstown Police Cptn. Jason Simon said.

“When we talk about gun safety, the rules are fairly universal in that know your target and what’s beyond it,” he said.

He warns that if you shoot into the ground, the bullets can ricochet — and hit unintended targets.