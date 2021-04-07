‘Don’t bring your drugs to Newton Falls,’ police chief says following arrest

Police were called to the Budget Lodge on State Route 5 Tuesday

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN0 – A man is in the Trumbull County Jail after Newton Falls police say they found a variety of drugs and a weapon inside a motel room.

Tyler Joseph Barr, 22, is facing felony charges of having weapons under disability and trafficking.

Police were called to the Budget Lodge on State Route 5 Tuesday night after someone reported seeing a man with a gun and drugs inside a room that had its door open.

When officers arrived, they say they found suspected marijuana, Xanax bars, and suspected methamphetamine along with a handgun.

“The Newton Falls Police Department over the past week has been very busy with various drug cases that we’ve been handling. We’re making that really a priority. Don’t bring your drugs to Newton Falls,” said Chief Gene Fixler.

Police say at the time of the incident, two other people, a man and a woman, were also present.

Fixler says charges are also pending test results from the lab against the man.

