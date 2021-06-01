‘Don’t Bring Your Drugs to Newton Falls’ initiative nets meth, fentanyl and cocaine

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A police operation to keep drugs out of Newton Falls is having some success.

Operation “Don’t Bring Your Drugs to Newton Falls” has resulted in 63 drug cases between Jan. 1 and May 31.

Officers have seized the following drugs:

5.56 ounces of methamphetamine

10.5 grams of fentanyl

5 grams of crack cocaine

66 prescribed pills

4.43 ounces of marijuana

5 items of THC/wax

101 items of drug paraphernalia

2 firearms

According to Police Chief Gene Fixler, there has also been a reduction of drug overdoses in the city.

The initiative involved confidential informants, drug-sniffing dogs, specialty-trained interdiction officers, traffic enforcement, neighborhood crime tips, unmarked police cars and electronic surveillance.

Most cases have been filed through Newton Falls Municipal Court. Some are pending crime lab results.