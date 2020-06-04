Donors raise $20K in 4 days for YNDC community project

The building on Volney Road will house meeting space for neighborhood groups and three apartments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation wanted to thank the 198 people who, since June 1, have donated more than $20,000 for a special project.

The money will go toward a campaign to renovate 1810 Volney Rd. as a neighborhood action center and to provide quality housing.

Clean up outside of the property has already started. Other renovation work will begin in the coming months.

Many in the area know the property as “the monastery” and it holds a special place in many people’s hearts.

“It has a strong legacy and sentiment…Many people have been touched by their experience here, coming to Mass service, knowing Father Madden or CC Birch,” said executive director Ian Beniston. “Many of the members refer to this as God’s backyard.”

The building is nearly 7,000 square feet and was built in 1927.

The first floor will be used as meeting space for neighborhood groups. The second floor will have three apartments.