Donor helps makes vacation cabin possible for those with disabilities

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A huge donation was made to a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities.

Valley Industrial Trucks in Youngstown gave $25,000 to the Golden String. The money will help build a new cabin for their Gabbacamp Project.

The cabin will be a place for adults with disabilities to vacation.

The donation was an easy one for Valley Industrial to make.

“We feel it is important to give back to our community and support our community. We can’t think of a better place to do it than with the Golden String,” said President Jim Hammond.

The Gabbacamp will be in Coitsvile at The Golden String Farm located on Route 422.