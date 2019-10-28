Donnie Iris and the Cruisers brings 40th anniversary tour to Warren

The American rock group will take the stage in January

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Sunrise Entertainment announced on Monday that Donnie Iris and the Cruisers will be taking its 40th anniversary tour to Robins Theatre next year.

The American rock group will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Tickets to the show will go on sale Nov. 1 at 10 a.m., which can be purchased online or by calling 234-430-0005.

They can also be purchased at the Robins Theatre Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Oct. 31 to Robins Theatre email list .subscribers. To sign up, visit robinstheatre.com.