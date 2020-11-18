Donnell Ford in Boardman collecting food, clothing for Salvation Army

Donnell Ford on Market Street is filling up the back of pickup trucks with the items now and throughout December

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A drive in Boardman is collecting clothes and food for the Salvation Army.



Donnell Ford on Market Street is filling up the backs of pickup trucks with the items now and throughout December.

The business is asking for new or gently-used clothing of any kind as well as non-perishable food items and other toiletries.

Money donations are also being accepted.

“Just looking at different ways we can get involved in our community, find a way that people can drop off clothes, because I’ve heard that people haven’t been able to do that. There haven’t been many clothing drives so we wanted to give people in Boardman an opportunity to have a place to safely drop off their clothes, get ready for the winter, clean out their closets,” said Bonnie Flynn of Donnell Ford.

People with items to donate can come in with a mask on or pull up to the door and drop it off.

Those at Donnell Ford will also be ringing a bell at the Shops at Boardman Park as well on December 17