Donations stolen from Grove City Community Food Pantry

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Grove City police told the Community Food Pantry they were the first victim of the holiday season. The robbery hurt the charity, which plays a major role in the borough. But the organization is rebounding and coming out stronger than ever.

The Grove City Community Food Pantry — feeding body, mind and soul. But last week, someone thought it should feed their pocket, stealing $40 from the register at Thrifty Threads and $200 from a plastic jar holding donations to buy turkeys for Thanksgiving.

“That was a bit of a slap in the face,” Traci Gerard said.

The robbery took place late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Police are following what leads they can.

The food pantry is handling it with an open heart.

“They must’ve needed it more than us, as hard as that is to imagine,” Gerard said.

The Community Food Pantry has never budgeted for turkeys. It’s always had enough to help the community — and that’s exactly what’s happening now.

It has over 300 turkeys. Freezers are nearly full. People have also donated beef, which will be given out Friday and Saturday.

“It is amazing,” Gerard said. “There have been so many donations over the past couple of days.”

One of those donations came from Diana Berner, who made a special stop to help.

“That’s Grove City,” she said. “Actually, whenever you do hear a disaster or someone having issues, Grove City steps in right away. It’s an awesome town.”

One of the donations came from a kid who handed Gerard $4 and said, “I don’t know if this will buy a turkey, but I want to help.”

The Community Food Pantry has realized just how much it is loved. It’s thankful to be thankful. Gerard said Thanksgiving will be special.

“I can’t even begin to tell everyone how grateful we are. The pantry, all the donations, all the help.”

The food pantry could still use the community’s help. Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Grove City Police Department at 724-458-7925.

There are currently 550 families on the food pantry register who will be very thankful for the community’s help.