WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salvation Army of Warren is doing its part to help Chassidy Broadstone’s family. She was killed in Thursday’s fire in Warren.

The house was destroyed in the fire that has been ruled arson. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Green balloons, a doll and teddy bears make up a memorial on the front porch of the Nevada Avenue home where 16-year-old Broadstone lost her life.

“She had life, she had that vim and vigor for a lack of a phrase,” said Capt. Chris Williams, Salvation Army of Warren.

Her two older sisters escaped the fire from the second floor, one of whom remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

“She’s got a road of recovery but she’s strong. She’s going to pull through,” Capt. Williams said.

The Salvation Army of Warren is planning a memorial service for Broadstone this weekend. She was a member of the church and youth group and was a junior soldier there.

The organization is doing its part to help her family by collecting donations. The money will go toward funeral costs, medical expenses and any of their other needs since everything inside the home was destroyed.

“We’re there for them. I mean, sometimes just being there in presence and helping them with that emotional support is worth its weight in gold,” Capt. Williams said.

Meanwhile, police keep searching for the people involved in setting the fire.

Investigators released pictures on Friday showing what they say is one of the suspects and the vehicle used to get to and from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to give Warren police a call.

If you’d like to make a donation to help Broadstone’s family, visit the Salvation Army’s website.