Donations needed to help families of the 910th Wing who are expecting babies

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Supporters of the 910th Airlift Wing are hoping the community will come alongside them in collecting baby items to help its families.

The first-ever Operation Baby Bundle kicks off Monday, November 11 and will run through December 5.

The drive helps support families at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s 910th Airlift Wing who are expecting babies.

According to the 910th Airlift Wing, 18 families are expecting children in the next few months.

“Several of these, if not all of these, are folks who are struggling financially,” said Bonnie Wilson, Trumbull County Family and Children First Council Coordinator. “Many are single parents. Many still reside with their parents, so there’s quite a need. So we wanted to come along beside them and show them that our community supports them.”

Needed items include:

Baby lotion

Baby monitors

Baby wash

Bath tubs

Bibs

Books (0-12 mo.)

Bottle brushes

Bottles

Breast pads

Car seat covers

Desitin/A&D ointment

Digital thermometers

Dreft laundry detergent

Laundry baskets

Nail clippers

Onesies

Pacifiers

Receiving blankets

Shampoo

Sippy cups

Sleep and Plays (0-12 mo.)

Sleep Sacks (0-12 mo.)

Socks (0-12 mo.)

Soft rattles

Spoons

Towels

Washcloths

Wipes/Container

Larger items that groups, clubs or organizations may want to donate include:

Bouncy seats

Car seats

High chairs

Pack ‘n Plays

Strollers

Swings

You can drop off your donations at these locations:

Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital, 667 Eastland Ave., Warren

Children Services, 2282 Reeves Rd., Warren

Red Cross, 3530 Belmont Ave. #7, Youngstown

Warren – Trumbull County Public Library Branches — Warren on Mahoning Avenue, Cortland on Lakeview Drive, Howland on E. Market Street and Lordstown on Salt Springs Road

Financial contributions are also welcomed at Once Upon a Child at the Eastwood Mall in Niles. Money will be used to buy baby items.