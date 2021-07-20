Donation will help fund cancer research, local golf fundraisers in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Cancer Society received a special gift from Premier Bank Tuesday.

The organization was presented with a check in the amount of $20,000.

The money will go toward research programs, patients programs, and support within the community. It will also sponsor the 2021 Tri-County Golf Classic on August 23 and the Ladies Pink Ribbon Golf Classic.

“We’re just pleased to be a part of it, be able to continue to support it and many other things in the community, but the American Cancer Society is certainly one of the sponsors that we enjoy partnering with on a regular basis,” said Frank Hierro, executive vice president and Mahoning Valley regional president for Premier Bank.

Hierro says Premier bank has been supporting the American Cancer Society for more than 20 years.