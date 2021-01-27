Donation to community group will help local kids, families in need

Project MKC will be able to buy at least 100,000 diapers with the over $16,000 donation

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A big Christmas fundraiser is once again paying off for a local car dealership.

On Wednesday, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC of Boardman presented a check for $16,650 to Project MKC.

It was money raised through its Operation Santa campaign. Sweeney donates $50 from every new car sold from November 1 through December 31.

Project MKC works with Mahoning Valley kids and their families who need a helping hand.

The organization said the donation is more than just a dollar value.

“It’s almost surreal when we get selected by companies like Sweeney to be the recipient of these generous donations,” said Colleen Gamble, program director at Project MKC. “They really mean so much to our agency, and we can do so much with the money because 100% of the donation is spent on our programming.”

Project MKC will be able to buy at least 100,000 diapers with the donation.

Sweeney has donated nearly $200,000 from the Operation Santa campaign to local charities over the last eight years.