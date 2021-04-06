Donation helps Youngstown agency improve housing options

The agency has already created more than 450 homeowners through the program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Premier Bank presented a $25,000 check to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation Tuesday.

The money will be used for the agency’s Housing Counseling Program, which provides counseling to individuals who want to improve the quality of their housing. Issues could include purchasing a new home or improving their rental housing.

Housing Director Tiffany Sokol says receiving the check is a huge deal for them.

“We couldn’t do the work that we do, especially this program, because we provide it at no cost to the clients. Without the support of the banks like Premier, there’s no way that we could provide this program at no cost,” Sokol said.

The agency has already counseled more than 1,500 people and created more than 450 homeowners through the program.