YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office is having a donation drive to help victims of domestic violence.
Items like bed sheets, pillows and hygiene items are being collected. You can find a full list of items being collected on the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Facebook page.
All donations will go to the Sojourner, Beatitude and Christina houses.
There will be different donation boxes throughout the county. You can drop off items from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays through the month of October.
A full list of locations where there are donation boxes is below:
- Poland High School, 3199 Dobbins Rd., Poland, OH
- Salem High School, 1200 E. 6th St., Salem, OH
- South Range Local School District, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd, Suite M, Canfield, OH
- Canfield High School, 100 Cardinal Dr., Canfield, OH
- Compass, 535 Marmion Ave., Youngstown, OH
- Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH
- Mahoning County Administration Building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown, OH 44503
- Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care, 810 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Suite 1, Boardman, OH
- Cornerstone Caregiving, 755 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Suite K-4, Boardman, OH
- Continuing Healthcare Solutions, 100 Vista Dr., Lisbon, Ohio
- Starbucks 4546 Boardman-Canfield Rd., Canfield, OH
- Giant Eagle 525 E. Main St., Canfield, OH
- North Lima Nutrition 11995 South Ave., North Lima, OH
- Columbiana Nutrition, 18 S. Main St., Columbiana, OH
- Print Works, 409 E. 2nd St., Salem, OH
- Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown, OH