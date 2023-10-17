SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — In Columbiana County, a big donation was presented on Tuesday to help a nonprofit fight veteran suicide.

The Salem AMVETS Riders Post 45 gave the organization Save22 a $10,000 check on Tuesday night.

The nonprofit focuses on fighting veteran and first responder suicide. The “22” in the name represents the 22 veterans who lose their battles to PTSD, depression and anxiety daily.

The money donated was raised through an annual poker run held by the AMVETS riders every third Saturday of September.

“Last year, it was $4,100. The year before it was $3,000, and the year before that, it was $2,500,” said Eddie Kirkland, running chapter president of the Salem AMVETS post. “Each year, we’re improving, improving and improving — and that’s thanks to the community.”

“That $10,000 will go toward fishing trips for veterans, racetrack trips for veterans, camping, equine therapy and just all around family activities for veterans and first responders,” said Save22 founder Tom Indorf.

Indorf wants to remind everyone to check on the veterans or first responders in their lives — and if they need help, to send them his way.

For more information about Save22, visit the group’s website.

Domenic Weser contributed to this report.