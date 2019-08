The giveaway will begin and 11 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m.

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A clothing giveaway will be held at the Artistry Hair Company in Niles on Sunday.

They will be giving away donated clothes and shoes to children of all ages. There will also be refreshments and games at the event.

The event will begin and 11 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. Artistry Hair Company is located at 1049 Youngstown-Warren Road.