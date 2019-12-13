Donated 160-year-old log cabin being rebuilt for state park in Columbiana County

The woman whose family built the cabin decided to donate it to Beaver Creek State Park to preserve it

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A log cabin that stood outside of Columbiana for 160 years is now being rebuilt 13 miles away at Beaver Creek State Park.

Friends of Beaver Creek State Park is reconstructing the cabin.

The volunteer group spent three-and-a-half years getting the house moved so it can be put in the park’s Pioneer Village.

The original logs from the house that once stood on Route 14 in Fairfield Township were dismantled one by one, then rebuilt at the park.

On Wednesday, crews started working on the roof.

Cindy DePillo’s ancestors built the cabin. To save it, she decided to donate it.

The plan is to have it open to the public by late next summer.