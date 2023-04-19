(WKBN)- One of former President Donald Trump‘s sons will be the keynote speaker at an upcoming local GOP event.

GOP officials announced that Donald Trump Jr. will be the keynote speaker at the Lincoln Day Dinner in Salem on Wednesday, April 26.

The event begins at Timberlanes Banquet Center in Salem. The cash bar opens at 6 p.m. and there will be a dinner at 7 p.m.

A private reception will be held at Spread Eagle Tavern in Hanoverton from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

To make reservations for the dinner, you can call 330-223-1511 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information on the dinner, visit the Columbiana County Republican Party Facebook page.